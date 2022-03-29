Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 4.4% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Shares of ITW traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,265. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.79 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.