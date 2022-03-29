Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $84.89. The stock had a trading volume of 104,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,786. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

