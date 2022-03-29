Elrond (EGLD) Price Hits $193.91 on Major Exchanges

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $193.91 or 0.00410193 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $4.21 billion and $194.19 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00194267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00029987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00049776 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009767 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,717,669 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

