Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.18

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and traded as high as $48.48. Emera shares last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 5,785 shares trading hands.

EMRAF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.

