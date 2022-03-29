EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Update

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMX Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EMX Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

Shares of EMX stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 191,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,866. EMX Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in EMX Royalty by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares during the last quarter.

About EMX Royalty (Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.