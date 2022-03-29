Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600,000 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the February 28th total of 29,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $46.13. 3,001,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,494. The company has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.