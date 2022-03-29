Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

EHC stock opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

