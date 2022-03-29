Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.47 million.

Shares of Endo International stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,472. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENDP. TheStreet cut Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Endo International by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 94,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Endo International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 452,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Endo International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 425,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

