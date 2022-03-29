Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Gap Down to $13.28

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $12.80. Enerplus shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 83,842 shares traded.

ERF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enerplus from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 55,818 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,683,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,203,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after acquiring an additional 276,365 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,977,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.