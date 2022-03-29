Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enfusion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

NYSE ENFN opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.78. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Enfusion will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at $3,117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $5,235,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $3,969,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,474,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

