EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Tops $0.0215 on Exchanges

EnterCoin (ENTRC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 76.4% higher against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $122,213.61 and $27,401.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00108494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.