Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.93

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.93 and traded as high as $48.54. Enterprise Financial Services shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 123,079 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,502,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,821,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 829,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 94,264 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

