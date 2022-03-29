Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a report released on Friday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

EPD opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 86,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

