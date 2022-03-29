enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Issues Earnings Results

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NVNO opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. enVVeno Medical has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

