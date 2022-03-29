EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Up to $275.19

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $275.19, but opened at $286.21. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $324.00, with a volume of 24,035 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Barclays cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.20.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.