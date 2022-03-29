EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Up to $275.19

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $275.19, but opened at $286.21. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $324.00, with a volume of 24,035 shares.
Several research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Barclays cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
