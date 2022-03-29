EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Update

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in EPR Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 303.03%.

EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

