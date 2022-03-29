Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

