Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Equity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equity Bancshares to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.39 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,886 shares of company stock valued at $94,251. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 108.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $204,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.