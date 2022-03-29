Evelo Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Evelo Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

Shares of EVLO opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $194.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

