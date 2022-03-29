Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Sells C$15,260.00 in Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.26, for a total transaction of C$15,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$880,502.

Rakesh Thakor Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 500 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total transaction of C$6,255.00.

Shares of ET opened at C$14.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 52-week low of C$12.25 and a 52-week high of C$16.54.

Evertz Technologies ( TSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$120.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

