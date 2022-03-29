EveryCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (EVY)

EveryCoin (EVY) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One EveryCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $185,725.23 and $83,362.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EveryCoin

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00035598 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00107535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EveryCoin Coin Profile

EveryCoin is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

