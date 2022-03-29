Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $46.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

