Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eyenovia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
