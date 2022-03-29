Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 36,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $107,009.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 88,030 shares of company stock valued at $251,009. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

