EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Shares Down 1.6%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. 34,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 188,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05.

Get EZGO Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZGO. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in EZGO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EZGO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EZGO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.