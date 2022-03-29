F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

FXLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $26,241.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $517,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,164 shares of company stock worth $4,240,702.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXLV. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth $176,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. 531,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,759. F45 Training has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

