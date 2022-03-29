F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $223.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “F5 is gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. Also, the company is benefiting from growing demand for consistent application security across multi-cloud environments, which is aiding revenue growth. Acceleration in NGINX, ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is a positive. The company is incorporating more automation and orchestration on its platforms to enable quicker application provisioning. Nonetheless, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities is likely to continue hurting its profitability. Continued pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions might restrict its ability to meet demand for its solutions. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins.”

Get F5 alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.12.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.94. 2,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.64 and its 200 day moving average is $214.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,191 shares of company stock worth $2,899,126. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in F5 by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About F5 (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.