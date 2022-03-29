Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMAO. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.59. 58,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,326. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $478.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $38,275.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.