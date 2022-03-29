Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) were up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $40.71. Approximately 16,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,365,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $192,342.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 7,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $359,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,068 in the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

