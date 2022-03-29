Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) versus Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Head-To-Head Review

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Tenaya Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals $170,000.00 895.05 -$17.35 million ($0.67) -8.73 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$72.72 million N/A N/A

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaya Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -84.62% -66.48% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -76.60% -30.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Tenaya Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 116.52%. Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 224.03%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Tenaya Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

