Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF comprises about 2.7% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 80.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,090. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71.

