First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend by 26.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,905,000 after acquiring an additional 301,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,563,000 after acquiring an additional 117,272 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 99,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

