First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

FCBC opened at $28.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.56. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 36.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.86%.

In other news, CFO David D. Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2,163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 97.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 115,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

