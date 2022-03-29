First Merchants Corp Acquires 1,655 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Merchants Corp raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after buying an additional 1,112,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $79.55. 103,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,521. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $72.62 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.95.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.