First Merchants Corp Acquires 393 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in V.F. by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.49. The stock had a trading volume of 52,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average of $67.86.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

