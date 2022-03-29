First Merchants Corp Buys 677 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.69.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLD traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $163.08. 47,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.63. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.99 and a 12 month high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

