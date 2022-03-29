First Merchants Corp Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,837 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,226. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

