First Merchants Corp Sells 1,032 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 35,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.33. 156,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,009. The stock has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.65. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.