First Merchants Corp Sells 5,499 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $1,778,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,695. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

HRL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

