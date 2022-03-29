First Merchants Corp Sells 85 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.89.

COST stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $569.05. The stock had a trading volume of 33,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,733. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $348.84 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $520.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $252.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

