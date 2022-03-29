First Merchants Corp Takes Position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger acquired 95,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $142,439.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger purchased 41,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 142,757 shares of company stock valued at $212,133 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 35,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

