First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 578 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of eBay by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 344,497 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 199,381 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202,628 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 243.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 104,071 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 73,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.96. 175,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,659,051. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.