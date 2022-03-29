First Quadrant L P CA Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6,600.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,150,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,074 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.35.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 410,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,218,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $67.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.