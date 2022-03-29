First Quadrant L P CA Cuts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.43. 790,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,799,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $51.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

