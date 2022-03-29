First Quadrant L P CA Increases Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 350.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 7.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

AVAV traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.17. 11,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.91. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $126.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3,104.63 and a beta of 0.28.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

