First Quadrant L P CA Raises Stock Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $36,498,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,626,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 463,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 267,896 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 87.7% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 472,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 220,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 886,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 209,570 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SOI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.94. 7,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,040. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,050.00%.

SOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

