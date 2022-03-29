First Quadrant L P CA Reduces Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Trimble were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 415.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,396 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 17.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Trimble by 50.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.04. 17,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

