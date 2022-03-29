First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FSEA remained flat at $$10.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.74. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. M3F Inc. owned 0.48% of First Seacoast Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

