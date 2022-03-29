First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 162.9% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 215,276 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,195,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,257,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 41,145 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

