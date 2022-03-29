First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

NASDAQ FYT opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $54.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.