First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ FYT opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $54.74.
