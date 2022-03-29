Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.04). Fiverr International reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.56.

NYSE FVRR opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Fiverr International has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $262.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 36,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $164,413,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 846.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 140,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

